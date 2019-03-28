Bill Tightens Penalties on Synthetic Drugs

A proposed bill in the Hoosier state takes a tougher stance on synthetic drugs and right now is on it’s way to the Governor’s desk.

“Synthetic drugs sometimes can be even worse than the drugs that they are mimicking,” says Nate Boyett, Boyett Treatment Center president.

Officials say the synthetic substances have become more of a problem within the last five to six years.

“I’ve had couple encounters with it today. One of our guys stopped a motorist who had some with him and there was another dispatch run just a couple hours ago of a lady who passed out by a dumpster downtown who she was under the influence of K2 or the synthetic marijuana,” says Sgt. David Eads, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

The impact of synthetic drugs is still very real and very dangerous.

“You know they aren’t even aware they are taking these highly dangerous drugs that could very easily kill them just by taking one too many,” says Boyett.

Now Hoosier lawmakers are taking a tougher stance on the synthetic drugs and the people making and dealing them. Just this week, the Indiana Senate passed House Bill 1186 sending the bill to the Governor’s desk.

Rep. Negele introduced the legislation in an effort to help get the synthetic drugs off the streets with the sentencing for the synthetic substance mirroring the drugs they mimic.

A decision that trickles down.

“If legislation will help people make better choices and we get out there and make the initial contacts to get that ball rolling I’m all for that,” says Eads.

And it’s also a decision supported by those supporting those who battle drug addiction.

“It helps keep people alive and at the end of the day that’s what really matters,” says Boyett.

That bill was unanimously approved by the Senate 48-0. Under current Indiana law, synthetic drug offenses are currently classified as infractions or misdemeanors depending on different factors involved.

