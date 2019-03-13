Bill That Would Raise Smoking Age Moves Forward

The legislation is moving forward in Illinois that would raise the age to buy tobacco products to 21. The measure passed the Illinois House on Tuesday on an 82-31 vote and now goes to the state Senate.

The bill includes tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, and other nicotine products.

Democratic state representative Camille Lilly said she is sponsoring the legislation because 95 percent of people who smoke started before the age of 21.

The bill earned some opposition because it eliminates penalties for underage possession of cigarettes.

