Home Kentucky Bill Requiring Abstinence Education in Sex Ed Class Heads to Gov. Bevin April 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Kentucky House and Senate approve a bill dealing with abstinence education in schools across the state. Senate Bill 71 requires abstinence education and monogamy to be included in the sexual education curriculum in Kentucky’s public schools.

The bill says if schools offer sex education classes, they would have to include content promoting abstinence as the “desirable goal” for all school-age children, and that it’s the best way to avoid unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

The measure is heading to Governor Matt Bevin. If it becomes law, teachers wouldn’t be limited to these topics in sex ed classes, but they would have to be included in the curriculum.

