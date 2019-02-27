Bill Could Require Schools to Add ‘Stop the Bleed’ Program

A bill moving through the Indiana Statehouse could require certain schools across the state to require students to take part in this life-saving initiative.

The ‘Stop the Bleed’ program is already in place in some Hoosier schools, but it’s voluntary. Now some lawmakers want to make it mandatory. House Bill 1063 would require any public or public charter school to train people how to perform proper bleeding control.

“It’s truly a matter of life and death,” says Lu Weil, Deaconess Injury Prevention Coordinator. “We want people to feel brave enough and empowered to know what they’re doing so that they can step up.”

It’s a program that would teach some in those schools what to do in the event someone is losing a lot of blood. Already passed through the Indiana House, House Bill 1063 now awaits a committee assignment in the Senate.

“Most people think that this is solely for shootings, mass casualty type things, but really it gets more often used in everyday life,” says Weil. “Be a cheerleading stunt with a bad outcome or someone on the marching band field that takes a misstep.”

Many area schools have already started training.

“I know that we’ve seven or eight schools including in Vanderburgh County,” says Weil.

If passed, the bill would require schools to create a program along with providing training and receiving ‘Stop the Bleed’ emergency kits.

“I think its a wonderful bill,” says Weil. “I think it’s probably pass due. We’ve been very fortunate in our community. We haven’t had any major violent issues in our schools, but again it doesn’t have to be violence this is necessary for.”

Weil says blood loss is the leading cause of death for trauma patients. She says this bill could very well save a life from the time a 911 call is made to when paramedics arrive.

“If someone who is there doesn’t step up and take action, that person very well may die and it’s a very preventable death.”

The cost for the kits will still be under discussion but Weil says she hopes that every school building could eventually each have a kit. She plans on training other groups throughout Southwestern Indiana in the upcoming weeks.

