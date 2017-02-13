Home Kentucky Bill to Require Civics Test for High School Students February 13th, 2017 Bri Williams Kentucky Pinterest

A bill moving through the Kentucky Legislature would require all public high school students to pass a civics test in order to get a diploma.

Senate Bill 159 would require every student to pass a 100 question test before being allowed to graduate. That test is the same one given to people applying for citizenship when they come to the U.S.

Students could take the test as many times as they wanted but would need to pass with a score of at least 60 percent.

A similar bill was filed last year, but it died in the Democratic controlled house. If the bill passes, the testing requirement would take effect on July 1ST 2018.

Comments

comments