Bill to Remove Hemp From Federal Marijuana Law Clears House Committee February 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A proposed piece of legislation moving through the Kentucky House is asking Congress to remove the word “hemp” from the Federal Controlled Substances Act. Tuesday that bill cleared its first House Committee.

The bill is sponsored by Representative DJ Johnson of Owensboro. He says hemp has proven to be economically viable and hemp production is increasing across the Bluegrass with nearly 50 processors operating in Kentucky.

Kentucky amended its Controlled Substances Act in 2017 to exclude many hemp products from the state definition of marijuana.

If this bill passes it would not become state law but it would send a message to Congress and the White House to change the federal wording.

The bill now heads to the full House for debate.

