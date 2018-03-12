Home Kentucky Bill Protecting Victims of Child Porn Heads to Governor’s Desk March 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A new bill protecting images showing victims of child pornography is on its way to Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin’s office. The bill would more tightly secure and regulate how those pictures are displayed during court proceedings.

House Bill 120 passed the Kentucky House 83 to zero after being amended and unanimously approved in the Senate last week.

Supporters say the point of the bill is to stop using child pornography pictures in court hearings unless it’s absolutely necessary for evidence.

The hope is to prevent those images from being leaked.

The bill now heads to Gov. Bevin’s desk.

