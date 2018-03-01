Home Illinois Bill to Protect Student Loan Borrowers Approved by Senate March 1st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

A Senate Committee passes a bill to protect student loan borrowers from losing professional licenses if they get behind on payments.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan and Sen. Scott Bennett initiated Senate Bill 2439 to prevent the state from suspending or terminating the professional licenses of student loan borrowers who are behind on payments

It now goes to the full Senate.

Madigan says stripping those licenses only makes it harder for borrowers to repay their loans.

