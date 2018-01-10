Home Indiana Evansville Bill Proposes Removing Zero Tolerance Policy in Indiana Schools January 10th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

School discipline could be on the agenda for this year’s Indiana General Assembly.

Zero tolerance policies have become popular in schools and in other areas, but not everyone says they are a good idea. If the bill passes, Indiana schools could potentially be forced to implement other disciplinary methods in classrooms. House bill 1208 is proposing a zero tolerance policy for schools having zero tolerance policies.

The bill also calls on school corporations to reduce disproportionality in discipline and high rates of suspension and expulsions. The bill also proposes limiting referrals to law enforcement or arrests on school property to those necessary. It comes after providing a different evidence based plan for Indiana schools in regards to student behavior. Democrat Joe Taylor from Indianapolis is pushing the bill.

Jason Woebkenberg says the EVSC has no zero tolerance policies and thinks Taylor’s bill has some good ideas. Woebkenberg says, “We participate with cultural PBIS so what that is positive behavioral and support put in place so we are really trying to set the scene to create a great environment where relationship building is the key.”

The bill does not sit well with many Hoosiers who believe schools need more strict disciplinary measures. An Evansville resident says, “Every individual child is different and they don’t have the comprehension that adults have you know and putting fear into a child and then sending them off to another place away from home and parents and people that care about, them truly care about them… I just don’t see how that could work.”

Woebkenberg says one of the ways the EVSC handles discipline is to look into the number of times teachers send students to the office for disciplinary measures, which is decreasing. He mentions, “What we don’t is prescribe to a theory that says if this happens then this is the result no matter what because then there is no grey area and we believe strongly that we need to judge each situation individually on its own merit.”

House bill 1208 had its first reading yesterday but there is still no set date for a hearing.

