Bill Proposes to Eliminate Indiana Law Requiring License to Carry Handguns December 26th, 2016

Gun rights advocates view the upcoming legislative session as their best chance yet to get rid of an Indiana law requiring a license to carry handguns.

The controversial legislation didn’t advance during the 2016 session. But supporters believe this time could be different after sweeping Republican wins on Election Day and the appointment of Republican State Representative Ben Smaltz to the House Public Policy Committee. That committee acts as a gatekeeper on such bills.

Smaltz has been a staunch advocate of gun rights. Republican State Representative Jim Lucas plans to file the bill when lawmakers convene in January.

He and other supporters of the bill, see licensing requirements and fees as unnecessary impediments to the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

