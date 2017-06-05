Bill Monroe’s Name, Image and Estate for Sale

Fans of the Father of Bluegrass music could own the rights to Bill Monroe’s name, image and his estate. Monroe is regarded as the man who started the format, joining the WSM Grand Ole Opry in 1939, and was a member for nearly six decades until his death in 1996.

Monroe was one of the few members of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His name, image and estate are up for grabs.

In addition, the rights to the BillMonroe.com website, the historic Uncle Pen’s Cabin in his hometown of Rosine, Kentucky, and the rights to the name Blue Grass Boys, which was the name of Monroe’s band, are up for sale.

Uncle Pen’s Cabin is where Bill Monroe moved after his parents died in 1927. Over the years, Monroe covered songs by Hank Williams, Jr., Buck Owens, and Ricky Saggs.

In a separate bundle, Bill Monroe’s memorabilia and personal items are for sale. Among those items are more than 1,800 personal and business checks, including some written to Earl Scruggs, Ralph Stanley, and Johnny Paycheck; two knives and three wrist watched owned by Monroe, his collection also includes his own personal record collection, and one of his fiddles. This extensive merchandise collection also includes t-shirts, CDs, pictures, commemorative plates, and his own mailing list.

More than 250 live recordings from Bill’s Bean Blossom Bluegrass Festival that will be offered. Monroe started the festival in 1967.

Interested parties should call Tony Conway with Conway Entertainment Group, the exclusive agent for the Bill Monroe Estate, at 615-724-1818.

