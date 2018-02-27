Home Indiana Bill Legalizing CBD Oil Passes House February 27th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A bill that would allow the sale of CBD oil with low THC levels unanimously passes the House Tuesday. Senate Bill 52 passed 93-0.

This bill would allow Hoosiers to buy CBD oil that contains no more than 0.3 percent of THC, and no other controlled substances.

CBD, or cannibidiol, is a non-psychoactive derivative of the cannabis plant. CBD oil has been shown to help with various medical conditions such as cancer, epilepsy, and severe pain.

The oil would be available for purchase over-the-counter from retailers across the state.

The Senate passed a similar bill on February 5th 35-13. A conference committee will convene to work out a few differences between the two versions before heading to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk.

This bill is authored by Senator Jim Tomes and co-sponsored by Representative Wendy McNamara.

You can see how legislators voted on this bill below.

