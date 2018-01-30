Home Indiana Bill Introduced Could Help Indiana Teachers With A Class Room Tax Credit Increase January 30th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Senate bill 115 would increase Indiana school teachers’ class room tax credit from $100 to $500 dollars.

The bill was introduced to the Indiana General Assembly by Sen. Lonnie Randolph, and Sen. Jon Ford.

Under the introduced bill, the credit taxable may not exceed the amount of the individual’s adjusted gross income tax liability for the taxable year.

Also, the amount of any unused credit may not be carried forward to a succeeding taxable year, carried back to a preceding year, or refunded.

The tax increase could help teachers with class room necessities.

“Dry erase markers, stickers, rewards, composition notebooks. I purchased mailboxes for my students so they can have an individual slot to organize their papers.”

Teachers like Traci Newcomer at North Elementary School in Poseyville say any help teachers can get is much needed.

“It’s exciting to hear something like that because most teachers spend far more than 500 dollars a year in the classroom, so any type of help we can get with that is just exciting.”

Educators like North Elementary School principal Shannon MacMunn say any little bit will help.

“We have an annual supply budget that we have a certain amount of money every year, and of course every year it is subject to change depending upon the budget we are given, and we divy that up amongst all of the teachers um and they split it up and use it the best that they can but it is not always enough for them.”

Teachers are still left shortchanged.

Some say senate bill 151 would offset other education cuts.

“Our title 1 funds unfortunately have been cut significantly over the past several years,” says MacMunn, forcing some teachers to pay for classroom necessities.

“Many teachers purchase books for their classroom libraries.”

The bill could help teachers with those costs.

“In education in the last few years so many things have been taken away from us,” says Traci Newcomer.

“So it’s really encouraging to see that someone is stepping forward to try to give something back to teachers and just to know and appreciate that we do spend our own money. In anyway they can help us is just encouraging.”

It is estimated that if approved the tax cut would cost the state 5-to-10 million dollars annually in lost revenue.

