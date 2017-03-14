Bill Helps Abuse Victims Keep Phone

Mobile devices like smart phones have become an integral part of everyday life. For domestic violence victims they offer a way to stay connected with a support system but changing or leaving a phone plan can be very difficult.

Supporters say Senate Bill 323 would remove at least one obstacle victims face when trying to leave a violent relationship.

Republican State Representative Wendy McNamara is a sponsor of the measure.

“Senate bill 323 offers the opportunity to actually split the cell phone service away from the abuser and keep all of those things that are dear to the victim in their hands meaning phone contacts, email addresses and things that like that you would have contained in your cell phone.”

Courts would be able to include the transfer of wireless numbers and accounts as part of a protective order. The victim would assume full financial responsibility of the plan. McNamara says something like this may be just enough to allow a victim to walk away.

“It prevents the abuser from being able to track them and put a system on their phone where they would know where they were at any given time just like we’d do with children. The same thing an abuser would be able to do. This would prevent that from taking place.”

A house panel approved the bill 12-0.

An amendment that would give victims exclusive custody of a pet was approved. It would prohibit an abuser from threatening or harming the animal.

The bill is scheduled for a second reading Thursday and comes up for a vote Monday.

44News Reporter Heather Good has more below.

Heather Good Weekend Anchor and Reporter. Heather is a native of Indiana, graduating from the University of Indianapolis with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with an emphasis in Electronic Media, and a Minor in Political Science. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments