Bill Could Give Incentives to Film Companies to Work in Indiana

In the 1990s, the blockbuster film “A League of Their Own” was filmed in Evansville, making the area a hot spot for filming. But, since then, many filmmakers have left the area as tax incentives have lapsed.

A new bill has been introduced in the Indiana legislature, that would once again allow Indiana to offer tax incentives to film crews.

One local director and actor both agree that a tax incentive bill would draw millions of dollars back to Evansville.

Local filmmakers are gathering at the Indianapolis courthouse Sunday, to film in the area, hoping to show lawmakers the bill should be passed.

