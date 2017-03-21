Home Kentucky Henderson Bill to Fund Volunteer Fire Departments Stalls in Henderson March 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

An ordinance for a property tax to help fund county volunteer fire departments fails its first reading in Henderson.

The Henderson Fiscal Court met to figure out how property owners can opt out of the fee. County officials say, without the fee, volunteer departments are in jeopardy and property insurance premiums will go up.

Henderson Co. Judge Executive Brad Schneider, a supporter for the fee, was not at the meeting. On Facebook he posted, he had a slight medical hiccup Monday. He suffered a seizure while sleeping, fell and cut his chin.

