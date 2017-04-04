Home Kentucky Henderson Bill to Fund Henderson Volunteer Fire Departments Passes First Reading April 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

There’s a path forward for volunteer firefighters in Henderson County. A measure that would put an annual fee of $55 on property tax bills in the county passed the Fiscal Court. That money would go straight toward funding the Henderson Volunteer Fire Department.

For residents, that fee would be optional, and residents can opt out if they don’t want to pay it.

Officials at Tuesday’s meeting said they’re not worried about people paying up. They said similar measures in other parts of the state have actually brought in more than people thought. That’s because many residents end up donating more than what’s asked for.

Officials at today’s meeting are hoping this is the first step toward getting a consensus.

The fee isn’t final, officials will be meeting again to vote on the issue.

If the fee is approved, it would be charged annually, and Henderson residents would only need to pay or opt out once every year.

