Bill to Fund Henderson Co. Volunteer Fire Department Passes

Henderson County residents will see an increase in their property tax bills to help fund volunteer firefighters. The Henderson Fiscal Court unanimously approved a measure to add an annual $55 fee for homeowners. The fee is not mandatory.

Residents who do not want to pay will have the option to opt out of the annual fee. Homeowners have until June 9th to opt out.

Other counties have tried putting a non-mandatory fee on property taxes to pay for Volunteer Fire Departments.

In many cases, they say they have actually raise more than their target amount since many people give more than what’s asked for.

Comments

comments