Bill Could Expand Indiana’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law

A 2017 case in Indianapolis is being used as an example of why some say Indiana needs a change in its ‘Stand Your Ground Law.’

Two years ago, Kystie Phillips shot and killed a man who was attacking a police officer during a traffic stop outside her home in Rising Sun, Indiana.

Prosecutors said she acted lawfully, but she’s now being sued by that person’s family.

A proposed House Bill is now being debated in Indiana and would keep people like Phillips from being sued. State Representative Jim Lucas introduced House Bill 1284 and more or less it would create a ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law in the Hoosier state.

There are plenty of passionate opinions on both sides of this debate.

“I couldn’t just stand there and watch a police officer murdered in front of my eyes when I had the ability to help that day, and so I helped,” says Kystie Phillips, being sued.

Monday, Phillips went before state lawmakers stating her case for expanding the state’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law which is exactly what one Hoosier lawmaker is trying to do.

“The only thing we want to do is just protect the victim and not force them to go bankrupt defending themselves in a justified use of force,” says State Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour.

That’s where House Bill 1284 comes in. It would expand the law and keep people like Phillips from being sued after using justifiable force.

“I think that’s wonderful. We have a natural right to defend ourselves, our families,” says Curt Mardis, Doc’s Guns owner.

Mardis says gun owners have a right to protect their home in self defense.

“I think we all know there are lots of frivolous lawsuits in our society and there are people who are looking to take advantage of unfortunate situations and I think civil protections are very needed,” says Mardis.

Indiana laws currently provides immunity for a justifiable use of force protecting themselves, their property, or someone else protecting them from criminal penalties, but not civil.

“I think that’s one of the biggest dangers is homeowners think they want a gun to protect themselves, they buy a gun, they buy the gun, they take it home, and they don’t pursue any kind of training with that firearm. That’s something that’s something that the homeowners need to be more proficient and more knowledgeable on the weapon that they have in their home,” says Chief Daryl Saltzman, Boonville Police Department.

As of now the committee has decided to table the bill and will bring it up for discussion at a future date.

