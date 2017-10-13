Home Indiana Evansville Bill Engvall Will Perform At The Victory Theatre October 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Engvall will be performing two shows at the Victory Theatre in Evansville. Engvall is set to hit the stage on February 17, 2018 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 20th at 10 a.m.

Engvall is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist, and one of the top comedians in the country.

Most recently, Engvall was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and made it to the finals. He has previously starred in the sitcom The Bill Engvall Show.

Bill Engvall has also written several books, including his 2007 autobiography Bill Engvall – Just A Guy.

Tickets are $39 and $59. Tickets can be purchased at the Ford Center ticket office, or visiting TicketMaster, or calling 800-745-3000.

For more information about the comedian, visit Bill Engvall.

For more information, visit Victory Theatre.

Comments

comments