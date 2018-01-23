Bill Could End Non-Traditional School Days

As snow pummeled Western Kentucky, Union County School Board Members were prepared. They had waivered to become one of just 75 schools across the Commonwealth to participate in a Non-Traditional Program.

With a full week off from school due to snow, teachers were able to let their students come to school, only online. They used resources like Google Classroom to set up a virtual classroom for their students. Some teachers are still a little on the luddite side, they just sent home packets of work.

These days count as full school days when it comes to meeting the total requirement of days created by the Kentucky Legislature. They allow for up to 10 per year, but the Union County School Board is limiting its schools to only five, and they only used 2 during the full week off.

The Non-Traditional Instructional Program was adopted just a few years ago, but it may already have an end date. Attached to Kentucky Senate Bill 73 is a clause that says this program will be available until the 2021-22 school year. SB 73 passed through the Senate on a 36-0 vote.

State Lawmakers want to use the three years between now and the program’s end to fine tune and make sure that there is no disparity between at home learning and in school learning.

