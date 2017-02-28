Home Indiana Bill to Change Who’s Eligible for SNAP Benefits in Indiana February 28th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

People with felony drug convictions would be eligible for food stamps under a bill passed by the Indiana Senate. Indiana would join more than 30 states that give Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits, to convicted drug felons.

Right now, Indiana law allows some drug offenders to receive snap benefits but Senate Bill 9 would open those benefits up to a larger number of people.

Offenders would have to complete probation or parole before being eligible for those benefits.

The bill passed 34 to 16 and now heads to the House for debate.

