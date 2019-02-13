Bill Calling to Increase Tax on Vaping Liquids Advances Indiana Statehouse

The Indiana House has endorsed a bill to start taxing the liquids used in electronic cigarettes. The House voted 53 to 40 Tuesday in favor of the proposal setting a 4 cent per-milliliter vaping liquid tax.

While some lawmakers questioned whether the bill would create a new tax while others say it was aimed at taxing a nicotine-containing product similar to how cigarettes are taxed.

They also believe the tax could discourage vaping which they argue leads some young users to cigarette smoking. A legislative report estimates the tax could bring in between $2 million and $4 million a year.

The proposal now goes on to the Senate for consideration.

Comments

comments