Bill That Bans Some Abortions In Kentucky Heads to Governor’s Desk

A bill that would ban some abortions in Kentucky heads to the governor’s desk. House Bill 454 bans an abortion procedure known as “dilation and evacuation” beginning at 11 weeks of pregnancy. Medical emergencies would be the only exception.

Sponsors of the bill say this protects an unborn child from dismemberment.

The measure does not ban other forms of abortion until 20 weeks of pregnancy when all types of abortion procedures are banned in Kentucky.

