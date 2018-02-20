Home Indiana Bill Allowing Sunday Alcohol Sales Passes House, Heads Back To Senate February 20th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A bill allowing Sunday alcohol sales passes its third reading in the House. Senate Bill 1 would allow the sale of alcohol on Sundays between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The House Committee amended the bill. Originally, the bill was set to go in effect July 1, 2018, but the amendment would allow the bill to go into effect as soon as Governor Eric Holcomb signs it.

Now, the bill will head back to the Senate for a vote. If the Senate does not amend the bill, it will head to the Governor’s desk.

