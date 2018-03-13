Home Indiana Bill Allowing Dreamers to Obtain Professional Licenses Advances March 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana lawmakers may soon debate a bill that would lift a ban on young immigrants known as “dreamers” from obtaining state professional licenses. The House and Senate are expected to vote on State Bill 419 after it cleared a conference committee.

Dreamers, who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, are allowed to work and study under former President Barack Obama’s program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

However, recent changes adopted by Indiana’s Professional Licensing Agency bars DACA recipients from obtaining licenses for dozens of occupations ranging from cosmetology to nursing.

The agency said it’s following a 2011 state law.

Comments

comments