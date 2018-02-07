Bill Aimed to Improve Handling of Rape Evidence Passes Senate
A bill aimed at improving the way authorities handle sexual assault evidence is approved in the Indiana Senate. It calls for a study of the best way to track and process evidence so it’s handled in a timely fashion.
An audit last year revealed more than 2,500 rape kits are just sitting in police department evidence rooms across the state. Lawmakers say they want a better system for testing and tracking evidence and catching suspects.
The measure passed with a 48 to zero vote and now goes to the House.