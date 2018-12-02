Bikers Show Up At Boonville Man’s Funeral

A community comes together to celebrate the life of a biker whose life was cut short.

Timothy Hemmings died last week in a traffic accident outside Boonville. The woman accused of causing the accident has been charged with drunk driving. Hemmings was driving his motorcycle at the time of the accident. His family says he loved his bike, so his wife put out a plea for bikers to show up at the funeral to escort the body the the cemetery. A couple of dozen bikers honored the request.

Some bikers, like Allen Hayden knew Hemmings. “It’s a shame that somebody has to lose their life this way. It’s a sad day, but we all came together to honor our fallen brother,” Hemmings said.

Others. like Bob Eckert, never met Hemmings. “It is just a brotherhood of all of us together, you know, coming together, supporting each other, supporting the family. This was his last wish that he would have all the bikers would come out at his funeral,” Eckert said.

The bikers escorted the body from Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville to Selvin Cemetery.



Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments