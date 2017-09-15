Bike Trial Officially Opens in Gibson County

In Gibson County, there’s a brand new bike path just in time for the fall season. Crews in Oakland City broke ground on the new bike trial back in May but the path officially opened to the public Friday.

Officials say they wanted to build the trail because there was no good place for bikers and runners to get out and exercise in Oakland City.

“The best part about it is that I didn’t do it alone. There was so many people that stepped up to the plate. And it means a lot to me that to know that we live in a community where people do work together, and plan together, and play together,” says Oakland City Good Start President Charlotte Gray

The new bike trail is just across the road from the old Wirth Regional Hospital on Highway 64.

