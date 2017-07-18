44News | Evansville, IN

Bike Rider Air-Lifted after Crash in Madisonville

Bike Rider Air-Lifted after Crash in Madisonville

July 18th, 2017 Indiana, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A man is air-lifted to a hospital after crashing into a vehicle in Madisonville. The crash happened just before 11 a.m.

Authorities say 18-year-old Shane Hopper was riding north on on his bicycle when he went into the front yard of a home in the 700 block of Hanson Street to turn around.

Hopper ended up in the road and crashed into a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Laquita Swaney.

Hopper was taken to Baptist Health, but then he was airlifted to Deaconess in Evansville. His condition is unknown at this time.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.