Bike Rider Air-Lifted after Crash in Madisonville

A man is air-lifted to a hospital after crashing into a vehicle in Madisonville. The crash happened just before 11 a.m.

Authorities say 18-year-old Shane Hopper was riding north on on his bicycle when he went into the front yard of a home in the 700 block of Hanson Street to turn around.

Hopper ended up in the road and crashed into a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Laquita Swaney.

Hopper was taken to Baptist Health, but then he was airlifted to Deaconess in Evansville. His condition is unknown at this time.

