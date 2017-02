Home Kentucky “Biggest Patriots Fans in the Country” Prepare for Super Bowl 51 February 4th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky Pinterest

One family from Sturgis, Kentucky calls themselves the “Biggest New England Patriots fans in the country.”

Every single room in the Van’s house has some kind of sport memorabilia. They’ve been fans for decades, never missing one game.

Now they’re ready to cheer the Patriots on to their 5th Super Bowl win.



