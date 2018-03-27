44News | Evansville, IN

The Biggest Late-Season Snow Since 1887 & a Record Obliterated

The Biggest Late-Season Snow Since 1887 & a Record Obliterated

March 27th, 2018 Weather Blog

Facebook Twitter

The heaviest snowfall for so late in the season since 1887 occurred March 27, 1947.  Up to 15″ of snow fell over the Tri-State as frontagenetical banding caused narrow corridors of +12″ accumulations over a 20-hour period.

This heavy snowfall did not come from a storm that would typically bring you the heaviest (+12″) snowfall totals.  Those particularly heavy storms are “Inside Runners” that track northeastward into the Tri-State from Mexico, Texas or the northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

This 1947 storm ran from the Inner Mountain West, then strengthened in that typical nursery-bed for low-pressure development:  The lee-side area of the Rockies near Denver.  Interestingly, it then did not move east-northeast to northeast as they typically do.  It moved due east, then east-southeast & intense snow banding north of the warm front & low pressure track dumped the snow here.  This storm was similar to the March 24-25, 2018 storm that dumped up to 12.6″ near Indianapolis & 12-18″ in an intense frontagenetical band from Iowa to Indiana.  The intense snow band was about 70-80 miles wide, while the 1947 band was more like 140-150 miles wide.

With a late-season blanket of snow over the entire Tri-State & rapidly-clearing skies with surface high expanding northeastward over area, temperatures dropped like a rock after 11 p.m. on March 27.  It was 14 at Louisville, Kentucky at 1:30 a.m.

With completely clear skies & calm winds with very heavy frost & an inversion, temps crashed to -7 to 5 by 4 a.m. Evansville area & southeastward.  Meanwhile, clouds associated with an approaching warm front were overspreading the northwestern half of the Tri-State, causing temperatures to plateau, then rise there.  At 1:30 a.m., temperature had risen to 30 at Springfield, Illinois with a southwest wind.

Temperatures then leveled off & rose Evansville & southeastward pre-dawn as the clouds moved in & a light wind ensued.

This incredibly cold night beat the 1850-2017 Evansville metro record by 14 degrees, 19 set in 1855!  Near Evansville & southeastward, many observations sites still have the March 28, 1947 low beating the second lowest temperature for the date by a good 17 degrees.

At Beaver Dam, the low of -7 obliterated the record low by 25 degrees (18 in 2003)!

On a side note, another spring extreme rarity occurred in 1947 with a record snowstorm May 27-29 from Colorado to Iowa & Wisconsin.  Whole fields of corn plants were buried in snowfall in Iowa where 10″ was measured.  I actually have a graphic of this snowfall event below courtesy of the National Weather Service, La Crosse, Wisconsin.

1908

1947 III

1947 I 1947 II

1947 IIII1947 IV

May 1947 snowstorm (NWS La Crosse):

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.