The Biggest Late-Season Snow Since 1887 & a Record Obliterated

The heaviest snowfall for so late in the season since 1887 occurred March 27, 1947. Up to 15″ of snow fell over the Tri-State as frontagenetical banding caused narrow corridors of +12″ accumulations over a 20-hour period.

This heavy snowfall did not come from a storm that would typically bring you the heaviest (+12″) snowfall totals. Those particularly heavy storms are “Inside Runners” that track northeastward into the Tri-State from Mexico, Texas or the northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

This 1947 storm ran from the Inner Mountain West, then strengthened in that typical nursery-bed for low-pressure development: The lee-side area of the Rockies near Denver. Interestingly, it then did not move east-northeast to northeast as they typically do. It moved due east, then east-southeast & intense snow banding north of the warm front & low pressure track dumped the snow here. This storm was similar to the March 24-25, 2018 storm that dumped up to 12.6″ near Indianapolis & 12-18″ in an intense frontagenetical band from Iowa to Indiana. The intense snow band was about 70-80 miles wide, while the 1947 band was more like 140-150 miles wide.

With a late-season blanket of snow over the entire Tri-State & rapidly-clearing skies with surface high expanding northeastward over area, temperatures dropped like a rock after 11 p.m. on March 27. It was 14 at Louisville, Kentucky at 1:30 a.m.

With completely clear skies & calm winds with very heavy frost & an inversion, temps crashed to -7 to 5 by 4 a.m. Evansville area & southeastward. Meanwhile, clouds associated with an approaching warm front were overspreading the northwestern half of the Tri-State, causing temperatures to plateau, then rise there. At 1:30 a.m., temperature had risen to 30 at Springfield, Illinois with a southwest wind.

Temperatures then leveled off & rose Evansville & southeastward pre-dawn as the clouds moved in & a light wind ensued.

This incredibly cold night beat the 1850-2017 Evansville metro record by 14 degrees, 19 set in 1855! Near Evansville & southeastward, many observations sites still have the March 28, 1947 low beating the second lowest temperature for the date by a good 17 degrees.

At Beaver Dam, the low of -7 obliterated the record low by 25 degrees (18 in 2003)!

On a side note, another spring extreme rarity occurred in 1947 with a record snowstorm May 27-29 from Colorado to Iowa & Wisconsin. Whole fields of corn plants were buried in snowfall in Iowa where 10″ was measured. I actually have a graphic of this snowfall event below courtesy of the National Weather Service, La Crosse, Wisconsin.

May 1947 snowstorm (NWS La Crosse):

