Biggest And Best Summer Time Car Show Is Back In Town August 12th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

The Tri-State’s biggest and best summer time car show is back in town.

The Second Annual Evansville Parking Garage Show took place in Downtown, Evansville this afternoon. The parking garage show benefits Cops Connecting With Kids. Showgoers were able to see some pretty fancy cars, play Dyno Shootout, shop for cars, and enjoy some good food and drinks.

Phillip Smith explains why this event was so special, “Anytime the community comes together for the common good of the community it’s a great thing, to build relationships, anytime you can get the community on board that’s a great thing.”

It was only $20 dollars to register your car for the car show, and admission was free.

