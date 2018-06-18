Home Indiana Evansville Bigger Purses, Competition Set up High Stakes at Ellis Park This Summer June 18th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The LIVE racing season kicks off at Ellis Park starting July 1. The season ends Sept. 4.

Four stakes have been added at Ellis to bring the total to 10, with a quartet of $100,000 turf stakes forming Kentucky Downs Preview Day on Aug. 5. Also new is the $75,000 Ellis Park Derby for 3-year-olds at a mile.

The $100,000, Grade 3 Groupie Doll for fillies and mares at a mile will be Aug. 12, with the Ellis Park Derby on the undercard. The $75,000 Ellis Park Juvenile and $75,000 Ellis Park Debutante for 2-year-olds are scheduled for Aug. 19.



