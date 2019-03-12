Big Wigs Continues to Raise Money for Breast Cancer Research

Several public figures are wigging out to help with the fight against breast cancer. Komen BigWigs Executive Director Sheila Seiler explains why the Big Wig campaign is so important.

Komen BigWigs are nominated to help raise money and awareness for breast cancer in the community by sporting a pink wig at events and on social media.

44News Anchor Veronica DeKett is one of this year’s BigWigs her and the nine others are working to raise $20,000 towards the fight against breast cancer.

click here to help Veronica reach her BigWigs goal, and the fight against breast cancer.

