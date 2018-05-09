Home Kentucky Big Weekend Ahead at the Owensboro International Bar-B-Q Festival May 9th, 2018 Amanda Decker Kentucky, Owensboro

Come for the food, stay for the fun. That’s the motto of the International Bar-B-Q Festival in Owensboro.

It takes place Saturday and Sunday, May 11th and 12th, along the riverfront in downtown Owensboro. There are events planned all weekend, including eating contests, a 5K walk/run, and a big concert Saturday night, featuring country superstar Rodney Atkins.

Tickets for that show start at $20.00 and they are still available.

Click here to purchase tickets: Rodney Atkins at the Owensboro Convention Center

Worldwide eating champion Joey Chestnut returns to defend his Guinness World Record, set just last year at the contest. The Mutton Glutton Sandwich eating contest starts at 4 p.m. Saturday on the Festival Plaza Stage.

For a full list of events and the weekend schedule, click here:

Owensboro International BBQ Festival

Comments

comments