Home Indiana Evansville Big Turnout on Final Day of Early Voting November 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Hundreds showed up at the Vanderburgh County Election’s Office to cast their vote on the final day of early voting.

The deadline for early voting was Monday at noon and nearly 400 people made it in line to cast their ballot. Lines stretched down the halls of the Civic Center as many took advantage of early voting.

Vanderburgh County officials say early voting numbers are much higher than previous years with more than 23,000 ballots already cast. One voter we spoke with says they’re hoping to set a good example for their kids.

Vanderburgh County voter Betsy Pruitt says, “Exercising our constitutional right to have a voice in America, that’s one of the big reasons we like to live here in this democracy. I think it’s important to make sure that nothing happens tomorrow, big, that would prevent us from being able to vote.”

Voters can cast a ballot in person at their voting precinct Wednesday. Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. local time in Indiana and Kentucky, and until 7 p.m. in Illinois.

Click here to find your polling location.

