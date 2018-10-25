44News | Evansville, IN

Big Rivers Receives Safety and Health Award Two Years Running

October 25th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

One Tri-State electric company has received a big honor. Big Rivers has once again received the Governor’s Safety and Health Award.

The company was recognized because its employees have worked more than 1,502,368 hours without a lost-time injury or illness.

117 people are employed at the Big Rivers Electric Corporation headquarters in Henderson, and reaching this goal each year is a team effort.

The company provides electric power to 22 counties in western Kentucky.

