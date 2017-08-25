Home Kentucky Henderson Big Rivers Receives Grant Money For Educational Solar Project August 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Big Rivers Electric Corporation is receiving a more than $80,000 grant for an educational solar project. The electric company in Henderson secured a USDA federal grant for $84,175 to assist in building a new, educational solar array project.

This USDA Rural Development funding was awarded through the Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP. These loan and grant programs are available to small businesses, farmers, and ranchers who make energy-efficient improvements.

The total coast of the solar project is estimated at around $435,000, with Big Rivers contributing more than $350,000.

Big Rivers is constructing seven Photovoltaic Array Systems. These arrays will be located in McCracken, Marshall, Livingston, Henderson, Daviess, Meade, and Breckinridge Counties.

Each array will transmit data to a solar project website, which will be open to electric distribution cooperative members, students, and the public. This data displayed on the website will allow users to monitor production, view cost of generation, and research solar tech.

The REAP grant will be utilized for purchasing and installation costs.

Construction began in June, with several sites near completion.

All of the locations and educational websites are set to launch later this year.

