Big Rivers Electric – Sebree Station Recipient Of Governor's Award December 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Tri-State business is celebrating a monumental milestone. Big Rivers Electric Corporation – Sebree Station in Robards is receiving the Governor’s Safety and Health Award for nearly six years without a lost-time accident.

Employees completed 3,069,227 production hours without a lost-time incident. Big Rivers Electric Corporation employs 500 statewide, with Sebree Station employing 239 employees.

Sebree Station has received the Governor’s Safety and Health Award 13 times.

Big Rivers is an electric generation and transmission cooperative headquartered in Henderson. It’s owned by three distribution cooperative members Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation, headquartered in Paducah; Kenergy Corporation, headquartered in Henderson; and Meade County RECC, headquartered in Brandenburg.

To get more information on the Governor’s Safety and Health Award, KY Safe Occupational Safety & Health.

