Big River Electric Exits as Henderson Power Plan Operator

The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) has relieved Big River Electric Corporation (BREC) of any obligation to operate an electric power plant in the city of Henderson.

PSC issued an order that determined Henderson’s Station Two power plant “is no longer economically viable.” That finding mirrors a provision in the contract under which BREC operates the plant and confirms the termination of the contract.

The output from the plant is sold into the wholesale market of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the transmission grid operator of which BREC is a member.

Two analyses, one conducted by BREC and the other by an independent consultant working for BREC, found that the cost of producing power at Station Two in the future will likely to exceed the revenue it would generate in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market. Based on those studies, BREC notified Henderson on May 1, 2018, that the contracts have terminated.

The PSC noted that a study done for the city of Henderson earlier this year reached essentially the same conclusion as the BREC analyses. It found that virtually any other combination of available sources of electricity would be less expensive than continuing to operate Station Two.

On how to deal with the financial consequences of ending the Station Two contracts, BREC said it would have to write off nearly $90 million. The write off represents the remaining value of contracts.

Comments

comments