Home Indiana Big Renovations To Be Implemented At Madisonville Municipal Airport May 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Madisonville Municipal Airport is planning to include additional hanger space as well as other renovations that aim to expand the services offered at the facility in hopes to attract new business to the area.

President of Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation Ray Hagerman says that more hangar space is needed in order to recruit a new partner for the helicopter aviation program. That program is set to run in conjunction with Madisonville Community College.

“As we sit on a popular part of the I-69 corridor, growth in logistics and transportation will be heavy impactors in development and growth of our community,”

Said Hagerman.

“Taking this and the possibility of adding the aviation program into our arsenal will allow for future air transport to be a prospect in Madisonville allowing us to open doors to several new opportunities and making us attractive to businesses looking to expand or open up additional locations.”

Madisonville receives an annual grant of $150,000 from FAA that is based on traffic count on overall airport capacity.

FAA will also supply additional funding for safety incursion charges which will be made on site.

With a $750,000 budget, improvements to the airport will mostly be based on ground and hard surface work which will bring the airport back into compliance with Federal Aviation Administration standards.

Other changes include taxiway relocation, and taxiway light relocation.

Comments

comments