Big O Music Fest Returns to Tri-State Area

If you’re a country music lover, Big O Music Fest could be the perfect event for you this weekend.

The festival is in its ninth year and there will be something for everyone.

Food vendors will be there and alcohol will be available for purchase.

You can also enjoy mechanical bull rides and some henna tattoos.

There are three VIP areas in addition to general admission, and fans can grab some merchandise from their favorite performers.

Big O Music Fest begins at noon Saturday, and fans will get to enjoy 11 hours of non-stop country music.

Comments

comments