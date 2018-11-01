44News | Evansville, IN

Big M’s Pizzeria in Evansville Closes for Unsanitary Conditions

November 1st, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

A popular restaurant in Evansville has been closed down until further notice due to health concerns.

According to the Vanderburgh County Health Department, Big M’s Pizzeria on North First Avenue has been closed due to unsanitary conditions.

The health department has not released the specific reason for the closing, but say they are working with the owner of Big M’s to take care of the problem.

The restaurant will remained closed until the Vanderburgh County Health Department is satisfied with the results.

 

