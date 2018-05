May 1-15, 2018 has been the warmest such period since 1881 when the period averaged only 0.1 of a degree higher. Only 1962 comes even close to our warm streak in recent time.

This is a massive flip from the coldest April since 1907. 1881 & 1936, like 2018, saw some massive flips between April & May……….the biggest of record.

Comments

comments