Big Changes Late Next Week

Big changes are ahead!

We will transition from this warmer, drier than normal pattern to warm & wet with isolated severe weather potential Tuesday. Yet another swing will occur late next week with highs in the 30s with some snow showers & flurries possible with gusty winds to 30 mph.

Also, Tuesday looks like a ~1″ to 2″ rainfall episode. The shear & dynamics with sharp cold front support narrow squall of storms passing mid morning to midday, but instability (helium in the balloons) is in question. Widespread additional rainfall will follow. That said, the mentioned isolated severe weather potential seems reasonable at this point. If it become more unstable, then severe risk will increase.

The cold, drier weather will tend to lock in for a while, lasting into mid & perhaps late December, before a big surge of warm returns (though it may be rather brief).

