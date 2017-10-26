Big Changes Ahead!

Big changes are ahead after temperatures as high as the low 70s today!

The warmest weather tomorrow will occur early, followed by a cold rain & falling temperatures.

The rain may mix with some wet snow (change to all snow briefly in a few localized areas with a localized dusting on the grass) east of I-69 before ending tomorrow night.

Saturday, after some sun early, looks gray, blustery & cold with 40s dominating (50 southwest). A few bits of snow pellets/sprinkles may occur in our northeastern areas.

Skies should gradually clear Saturday night with a freeze with lows 26-32.

Sunday looks brighter with partly cloudy skies, but highs will still be only 47-54 (at least warmer than Saturday).

Widespread heavy frost & freezing conditions will occur Sunday night-Monday morning with 25-31.

