Home Indiana Evansville Big Brothers Big Sisters in Evansville Plans for the Future February 22nd, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An organization in Evansville, Indiana is getting some new developments.

For almost 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has contributed to the Evansville community.

The organization had an open house and cut the ribbon on its new facility Wednesday after four months of searching for a better location, near schools of the children in the program.

Big Brothers Big Sisters also plans to add to the program by bringing in emergency workers to role model for the children.

Anyone interested in becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister can go to bbbsov.org or call 812-425-6076.

Comments

comments