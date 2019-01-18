Home Indiana Evansville Big Brother Big Sister Celebrate 50 Years of Serving the Community January 18th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana is celebrating its 50th year serving the Tri-State.

Friday, January 18th the organization held a ribbon cutting to mark the anniversary. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was on hand and declared January 18th, 2019 as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana Day.

Executive director Eric Smith says that he’s happy to see that the organization has been able to make a big impact on so many lives for so long.

“Everyone in this world has had a mentor to get them to where they are. Right? It doesn’t matter who you are or what profession you are in. That’s effectively what we’re doing for kids. We’re them, somebody, to help them fulfill their potential; help them find and empower that potential, and to just find success in life,” says Smith.

The organization operates in seven Tri-State counties and serves more than 300 children through its one on one mentoring programs.

