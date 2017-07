Bierstube Bootcamp

Sounds like fun, right?!

But what is it?

You know when the band at Volksfest starts playing, and people WANT to dance, but don’t know how to Waltz, Schottische, or Polka…

The Evansville International Folk Dancers take over Germania Maennerchor, July 14th at 7:30, to teach you how to dance to the old German tunes!

I learned last year, in 6 inch heels, and 2 minutes FLAT!

They are excellent instructors.

Beer and dance lessons…#WinWin



